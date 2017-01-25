2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated
25 January 2017 10:38:48
After Ford showed us the modifications of its 2017 Mustang, thee Blue Oval decided to unveil the same modifications for the convertible version. The car will visit 50 50 regional auto shows across the country before going on sale in North America this fall.
There are three new paint colors, 12 distinct wheel choices and a customizable digital instrument cluster. More powerful engines and new MagneRide™ suspension technology provide even better performance.
Sleeker design: Mustang now features a more athletic stance, with new front and rear end design, and, of course, refined aerodynamics.
New technologies include a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster that you can customize your way, MyMode with memory function that remembers your driving preferences for the next time you drive, and new driver-assist features such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection for greater confidence behind the wheel.
Under the bonnet we have 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and 5.0-liter V8 upgrades, along with an all-new available 10-speed automatic transmission.
Available MagneRide suspension offers handling, optional active valve exhaust affords complete auditory control and lets the engine roar, or not.
2017 Ford Mustang Convertible updated Photos (1 photos)
