2017 Ford GT specifications announced
1 February 2017 12:58:53
Launched for the first time as a concept two years ago, during Detroit Motor Show, the new generation Ford GT is ready to reach its first clients. Even if the car was ready moths ago, Ford didn't disclosed official numbers regarding its performance.
Now, Ford announces that the new Ford GT will achieve a maximum speed of 216 mph – making it the fastest Ford production vehicle on the track ever.
SAE rated at 647 horsepower and 550 lb.ft. of torque in U.S. specification, Ford’s new highoutput 3.5litre V6 engine produces the highest horsepower of any EcoBoost production engine ever, making Ford GT the fastest production car ever to wear the Blue Oval badge. The engine’s wide powerband produces 90 per cent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm.
Ford GT’s dryweight is less than 1,400 kg, which places the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT’s powertoweight ratio is 2.14 kg per horsepower in U.S. specification.
The active dynamic systems ,for both suspension and aerodynamics, are designed to make the car perform with optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed, creating a faster setup regardless.
“Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.”
