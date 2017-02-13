2017 Ford Focus Electric is available in Europe
13 February 2017 16:00:46
A few weeks ago, Ford has launched a revised version of the Focus Electric. Today we have the info about the Euro-spec Focus Electric. According to the Blue Oval, in Europe, the revised model will be offered with a new liquid-cooled 33.5-kilowatthour battery pack.
As a result, the electric range of the 2017 Ford Focus Electric increases by 63 kilometers (39 miles) to a total of 225 km (140 miles). According to the same press release, the new battery pack can be rechared to an 80-percent level in half an hour thanks to a DC fast-charge system.
Under the hood of the 2017 Ford Focus Electric is the same 107 kilowatts (145 horsepower) engine. As a result, the run from not to 100 km/h is done in 11.4 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 137 km/h.
Inside the cabin, the 2017 Focus Electric features the SYNC 3 infotainment system with new voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and capacitive touchscreen display.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled

Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016

Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
