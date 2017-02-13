2017 Ford Focus Electric is available in Europe

A few weeks ago, Ford has launched a revised version of the Focus Electric. Today we have the info about the Euro-spec Focus Electric. According to the Blue Oval, in Europe, the revised model will be offered with a new liquid-cooled 33.5-kilowatthour battery pack.





As a result, the electric range of the 2017 Ford Focus Electric increases by 63 kilometers (39 miles) to a total of 225 km (140 miles). According to the same press release, the new battery pack can be rechared to an 80-percent level in half an hour thanks to a DC fast-charge system.





Under the hood of the 2017 Ford Focus Electric is the same 107 kilowatts (145 horsepower) engine. As a result, the run from not to 100 km/h is done in 11.4 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 137 km/h.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Focus Electric features the SYNC 3 infotainment system with new voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and capacitive touchscreen display.

