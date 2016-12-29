2017 Ford Fiesta WRC has racing livery

WRC manufacturer M-Sport has officially unveiled the livery for its upcoming 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC models. As you already know, behind the wheel of the Fiesta WRC will be the four time champion Sebastien Ogier and the young Ott Tanak, driver which was bought back from the D-Mack second team.





If you already forgot, here are some info about the 2017 Ford Fiesta WRC model. Under the hood of the car is the same 1.6 liter turbo engine which received a larger air restrictor. As a result the engine will deliver 380 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an all wheel drive system.





Entering a new era in the FIA World Rally Championship, there is a real sense of excitement throughout the team, and rightly so as I believe we have created something extremely special in the new Ford Fiesta WRC. Having driven the car myself, I can honestly say that it is one of the most impressive we have ever produced. It's exciting to drive, it sounds fantastic and it looks absolutely sensational", said Wilson.

Source: M-Sport