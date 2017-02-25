2017 Ford Fiesta ST - Official pictures and details
25 February 2017 05:45:42
|Tweet
Ford has officially unveiled the 2017 Ford Fiesta ST. The new Blue Oval supermini hothatch will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which is scheduled to open in early March.
The most important modification is under the hood. Here, the old engine was replaced with a brand-new EcoBoost unit. It has 1.5 liter and only 3 cylinders but it can deliver 200 horsepower and 290 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the new 2017 Ford Fiesta ST can run from stand still in just 6.7 seconds.
More than that, the new unit comes with cylinder on demand which is able to shut down a cylinder. Ford claims that the 14 milliseconds necessary for returning to full power makes the switch seamless.
Also on the list is a new Drive Mode system. We talk about Normal, Sport and Track modes. Each one is coming with different engine response, throttle response and exhaust noise.
Inside the cabin, customers of the new 2017 Ford Fiesta ST will get Recaro seats and the eight-inch Sync 3 infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Toyota i-TRIL Concept - An autonomous city vehicle
Toyota has published the first teaser image of an all-new concept car. Named Toyota i-TRIL Concept it will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, ...
Toyota has published the first teaser image of an all-new concept car. Named Toyota i-TRIL Concept it will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen reached record sales in January
After it managed to become the biggest automotive manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen continues the momentum in January. In January, the Volkswagen ...
After it managed to become the biggest automotive manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen continues the momentum in January. In January, the Volkswagen ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...