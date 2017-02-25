2017 Ford Fiesta ST - Official pictures and details

Ford has officially unveiled the 2017 Ford Fiesta ST. The new Blue Oval supermini hothatch will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the event which is scheduled to open in early March.





The most important modification is under the hood. Here, the old engine was replaced with a brand-new EcoBoost unit. It has 1.5 liter and only 3 cylinders but it can deliver 200 horsepower and 290 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the new 2017 Ford Fiesta ST can run from stand still in just 6.7 seconds.





More than that, the new unit comes with cylinder on demand which is able to shut down a cylinder. Ford claims that the 14 milliseconds necessary for returning to full power makes the switch seamless.





Also on the list is a new Drive Mode system. We talk about Normal, Sport and Track modes. Each one is coming with different engine response, throttle response and exhaust noise.





Inside the cabin, customers of the new 2017 Ford Fiesta ST will get Recaro seats and the eight-inch Sync 3 infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

