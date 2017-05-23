2017 Fiat 500L facelift unveiled

After we saw the facelift of the Fiat 500, almost two years ago, Fiat is unveiling the update 500L, its bigger brother. 40% of all components are new, but the design its almost the same.





You can still notice the lower cluster with LED daytime running lights which pick up the graphics of the two "zeros" in 500 and the front bumper with signature trapezoidal trim and the chromed "studded" three-dimensional lower grille mesh.





The new 500L is available in ten pastel or metallic colours and with three types of roof: body-coloured, glossy black and white or matt black. Overall, customers have a choice of no less than 37 colour combinations. The colours available are the new Bellagio Blue, Sicilian Orange and Donatello Bronze, Ice-Cream White, Sorrento Yellow, Cinema Black, Fashion Grey, Maestro Grey, Tuscan Green and Passion Red.





Inside, the area behind the restyled multifunctional steering wheel, now with added chromed accents, has an updated design with two circular instrument gauges (rev counter and speedometer) on either side of a 3.5-inch colour graphic display.





The driver also benefits from the TFT colour digital display, with a full set of useful information. The gear lever was redesigned and placed higher up for greater driving comfort. It is embellished with the "500" logo.





The facelift also adds a new version called Cross. The new 500L Cross has a one-of-a-kind crossover look with new bumpers and skid plate, new two-colour diamond-finish 17-inch tyres and a bold grille. The 500L Cross is 4.28 m long with a wheelbase of 2.61 m. It is 1.80 m wide and 1.68 m high.





Mopar offers a collection of ninety-two accessories created to enhance the versatility of the car, optimise its functional and loading capabilities. In line with the versatility of the model, solutions are available for arranging luggage, such as protectors, nets and cargo organizers, and increasing transport capabilities. Mopar has also created bicycle racks, surf board racks, ski racks and boxes, which can be easily installed on the roof racks to carry everything you need for your hobbies.













