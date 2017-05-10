2017 Fiat 500 is now available with modern exterior packages
10 May 2017 07:19:39
Fiat 500 is a great little car. But starting this summer, the city-model is available with some special exterior packages. The first one is named Sport Black Trim and can be yours from 1,295 USD. This adds a coat of black paint to the roof, mirror caps, rear spoiler and special trim for headlights and taillights. More than that, Fiat offers a new set of 16 inch Hyper Black wheels. The package also has body-color front and rear fascias, lower side sills and fog lights. Inside the cabin, this package adds sports seats in black in silver stitching.
For 295 USD you can order the Two-Tone Appereance Package. This one adds black, red of white roof with matching mirror caps.
If you are going for the 500 Abarth you can order the Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe Appereance Package. For 495 USD you have two-tone aesthetic with the choice of black, red, gray or white for the roof. The same colors are used for mirror caps, stripes and spoiler.
But this is not all. Fiat has decided to slice the price of the 500 with no less than 5,200 USD. And this is a big deal. The Pop trim starts at 15,990 USD after 995 USD destination, which means it is about 2 grand cheaper than last year.
