2017 Citroen C4 Cactus official photos and infos

Citroen revives its offer in the compact segment by introducing the new C4 Cactus. But now it is not seen as a facelift for the actual compact crossover, but also as a replacement for the ageing C4.





Influenced by the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme, New C4 Cactus is the first model in Europe to feature the brand’s new suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions (PHC), creating a ‘magic carpet ride’ effect. It is also the first vehicle in the world to boast Advanced Comfort seats.





It features classic Citroen graphic elements underscoring the body shape, including Airbump panels on the lower parts of the doors, a floating roof, Citroën’s signature two-tier front end and a broad 3D-effect LED light signature at the rear.





New C4 Cactus offers 31 exterior customisation possibilities, with nine body colours and four Colour Packs allowing each customer to express their own individual personality. Inside no fewer than five interior ambiances are on offer, providing a choice of bright, soft and refined finishes for the cabin.





The New C4 Cactus cabin is home to numerous design touches with a gloss black finish, including the air vent surrounds, the ends of the dashboard, the lower central spoke on the steering wheel, the instrument panel and the 7-inch touchscreen surround, plus the new central console. These design schemes blend harmoniously with the satin chrome touches on the doors, the button panel under the 7-inch touchscreen, the gear lever surround on the new central console, the area around the door straps and on the Top Box. The new optional upholstery ambiances were selected.





Some 20 patents were filed in the development of the new suspension system. The way it works is quite simple. Whilst conventional suspension systems use a shock absorber, a spring and mechanical bump stops at each corner of the car, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions™ (PHC) system adds two hydraulic stops on each suspension unit to replace the mechanical stops. There is one hydraulic stop for compression and one for decompression. The suspension therefore works in two stages to match how the car is being used.





New C4 Cactus is powered by PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engines featuring technologies for greater responsiveness (International Engine of the Year 2015, 2016 and 2017 for the PureTech 110 and PureTech 130) and BlueHDi diesel engines.





New C4 Cactus is available from launch with the BlueHDi 100 manual and the BlueHDi 100 S&S manual. In the autumn of 2018, it will be available with a diesel engine combined with an automatic gearbox, the BlueHDi 120 S&S EAT6, for high-mileage drivers preferring an automatic transmission.





New C4 Cactus is set to enter the market in the first quarter of 2018.









Tags: citroen, citroen c4 cactus, new citroen c4, 2018 citroen c4 cactus, citroen c4 cactus facelift

