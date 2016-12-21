2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here

Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between four cars for its crews. Speaking of crews, the Citroen Racing team will have the following pairs: Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle, Craig Breen/Scott Martin, Stéphane Lefebvre/Gabin Moreau and Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi/Chris Patterson.





As you can imagine, the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC follows the 2017 WRC FIA regulations which means we see improved efficiency, new technological changes and major aero features.





The experience acquired with the Citroën C-Elysée WTCC has meant we didn't have to start from scratch with this car. We tested solutions using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) and then in the wind tunnel with a 40% mock-up. The results led us to devise new shapes, which we tested again several times. At the same time, we had to try parts on the car, to ensure they would last on the roughest surfaces. It's a never-ending process. With more time, we would undoubtedly have made further progress and found even more performance", explained technical director Laurent Fregosi.





Under the hood, the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC comes with the 1.6 liter engine that can deliver 380 horsepower and about 400 Nm peak of torque. The car weights 1.350 kilograms and has an overall width of 1,875 mm.





Tags: 2017 citroen c3 wrc, citroen c3, citroen c3 wrc

Posted in Citroen, New Vehicles, Motorsports

Source: Citroen