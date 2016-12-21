2017 Citroen C3 UK pricing announced

Citroen is returning to small cars segment with the introduction of the new generation C3, scheduled to make its UK debut during January. It is available to order now with prices starting from just £10,995 for the Touch trim level, from £13,045 for Feel versions and from £14,795 for Flair models.





With 3 roof colours to choose from, and a total of 9 body colours, New C3 provides a total of 36 exterior colour combinations.





New Citroën C3’s signature Airbump panels guard against everyday dents and scrapes. The Airbump panels themselves, which are optional, can be specified with a white or red motif, depending on customer preference. At the rear, the 3D lights showcase the high-tech identity of New C3. The newly-designed chevrons and C3 badge now appear in black with a chrome surround.





New C3 comes with a choice of efficient PureTech petrol and BlueHDi Diesel engines. There is a choice of three PureTech three-cylinder petrol engines: PureTech 68, 82 and 110 (Stop & Start), and two Diesel powertrains: BlueHDi 75 (Stop & Start) and 100 (Stop & Start).





The New C3 PureTech 110 S&S Flair will also gain Citroën’s EAT6 automatic gearbox from February 2017.





