2017 Citroen C3 UK pricing announced
21 December 2016 19:12:48
|Tweet
Citroen is returning to small cars segment with the introduction of the new generation C3, scheduled to make its UK debut during January. It is available to order now with prices starting from just £10,995 for the Touch trim level, from £13,045 for Feel versions and from £14,795 for Flair models.
With 3 roof colours to choose from, and a total of 9 body colours, New C3 provides a total of 36 exterior colour combinations.
New Citroën C3’s signature Airbump panels guard against everyday dents and scrapes. The Airbump panels themselves, which are optional, can be specified with a white or red motif, depending on customer preference. At the rear, the 3D lights showcase the high-tech identity of New C3. The newly-designed chevrons and C3 badge now appear in black with a chrome surround.
New C3 comes with a choice of efficient PureTech petrol and BlueHDi Diesel engines. There is a choice of three PureTech three-cylinder petrol engines: PureTech 68, 82 and 110 (Stop & Start), and two Diesel powertrains: BlueHDi 75 (Stop & Start) and 100 (Stop & Start).
The New C3 PureTech 110 S&S Flair will also gain Citroën’s EAT6 automatic gearbox from February 2017.
2017 Citroen C3 UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Citroen C4 WRCEngine: XU7JP4 Inline-4, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Citroen C-Airdream ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6100 rpmN/A
2003 Citroen C-Airlounge ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhpN/A
2001 Citroen C-Crosser ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Citroen C-Metisse ConceptEngine: HDi diesel V6 w/Twin Electric In-Wheel Motors, Power: 184.9 kw / 248 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...