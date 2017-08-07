2017 Cadillac sales are up once again

Premium manufacturers are seeing an increase in sale during the last few years. And Cadillac is one of the car brands that are benefiting from this trend. The US brand globally sold 25,231 units in July 2017, maintaining a 14 month run of year over year growth.





China sales were up by 37.1 percent, accompanied by significant gains in Canada and South Korea. Main market remains United States.





The XT5 luxury crossover continues to lead sales for the brand with 75,659 units delivered worldwide in 2017 and achieved its second-best month in the United States with 5,504 sold. Globally, sales of the CT6 model grew 62.6 percent for the month, driven by market share gains in the USA and China, while ATS rose 7.9 percent for the month.





In July, the brand’s average U.S. transaction price remained above $54,000, maintaining the second-highest U.S. average transaction price among major luxury automotive brands.





“Cadillac is attracting youthful and affluent buyers that have never experienced the brand. This resulted in fourteen consecutive months of global sales growth,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen.













