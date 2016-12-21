2017 BMW 530e iPerformance detailed

During next year NAIAS Detroit, BMW will unveil the all new 530e iPerformance version, the hybrid derivative of the new generation 5 Series. It is the third member of the plug-in hybrid family, along the 330e and the 740e.

The BMW eDrive system electric motor has an output of 95hp and maximum torque of 250Nm, while the four-cylinder combustion engine with its 2.0-litre displacement generates 184hp and 320 Nm of torque. The overall system output of 252hp and combined peak torque of 420Nm allows the BMW 530e to sprint from zero to 62mph in 6.2 seconds and enable it to reach a top speed of 146mph while CO2 emissions of the BMW 530e are just 46g/km.

The BMW 530e iPerformance has a range of nearly 400 miles in real-world driving and is capable of covering distances of up to 29 miles using purely electric power at a maximum speed of 87mph. The electric motor and combustion engine direct their power to the saloon’s rear wheels via the standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The high-voltage battery pack, consisting of lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 9.2kWh, has been placed underneath the rear seat and includes refrigerant cooling with a highly integrated low-temperature circuit.

Thanks to the battery’s installation, the BMW 530e Saloon offers 410 litres of boot capacity and a flat load compartment floor. The high-voltage battery of the BMW 530e Saloon can be fully charged in under five hours from a standard domestic power socket and in under three hours if it is hooked up to a BMW i Wallbox (3.7 kW charging capacity).

As well as the Driving Experience Control switch, with its SPORT, COMFORT and ECO PRO settings, drivers will also find an eDrive button at their disposal. This lets them tailor the BMW eDrive system’s operation even more precisely to the journey ahead through three driving modes: AUTO eDRIVE, MAX eDRIVE and BATTERY CONTROL.

Tags: bmw, bmw 530e iperformance, bmw iperformance, bmw 740e, bmw 330e, bmw 5 series hybrid

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles