2017 BMW 5 Series US pricing announced

21 December 2016 19:02:58

Introduced this fall, the seventh generation BMW 5 series is ready to tackle its competitors on the US market. It will make a public appearance during the NAIAS Detroit Motor Show and will arrive in showrooms February 11. 

The 2017 BMW 530i will be available for $51,200, the 530i xDrive model for $53,500, the BMW 540i will be available for $56,450 and the BMW 540i xDrive model for $58,750, plus $995 Destination and Handling. Standard equipment now includes Adaptive LED Headlights, Sport Seats, Active Protection, Fatigue and Focus Alert as well as an 18-inch Double-Spoke Wheels and an Anthracite headliner enhancing the sporty character of the latest BMW Sport Sedan.
Featuring a new user interface (iDrive 6.0) including an 8.8” Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, available Gesture Control, the latest generation of Head-Up Display, Remote 3D View and an improved Voice Control with natural voice input, the 2017 BMW 5 Series will be more connected.

At launch, the 7th generation BMW 5 Series will be available as a 530i, 530i xDrive, 540i and 540i xDrive models with the BMW M550i xDrive and BMW 530e and 530e xDrive iPerformance models arriving at dealers in spring.


