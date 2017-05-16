2017 BMW 2 Series Coupe and Convertible updated

BMW is updating the current 2 Series range with the introduction of new modifications, also available for the 1 Series model. The facelift is available for both coupe and convertible models, and also for the M2.





Twin headlights help ensure the front end embraces BMW legacy. The BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible are now equipped with new Bi-LED headlights as standard. The headlights are composed of a familiar silhouette: flat-bottomed headlight tubes encircled by daytime running light rings and a dynamic cropped look produced by the characteristic “eyebrow” design.





Adaptive LED headlights can also be specified, featuring their eye-catching light graphic strengthening the dynamic and technical impression created by the front end. On 230i models, LED front fog lamps are standard.





The outer air intakes in the three-section front end are now larger, while two horizontal bars emphasize the cars’ power.





Three new colors – a darker Mediterranean Blue Metallic and a lighter Seaside Blue Metallic, plus the bold Sunset Orange – have been added to the pallet of exterior paint shades available for the Coupe and Convertible. This brings the number of available exterior paint finishes to 11.





The range of light-alloy wheels has also been expanded. The 230i comes standard with a 17-inch Double-Spoke wheel (Style 725) with Bi-Color all-season run-flat tires. The M240i features an 18-inch M Double-Spoke (Style 719M) Bi-Color non-run-flat performance tires as standard.





Sport Line, which is standard on all models, features contrast stitching for the seams. The center stack, which houses the control panels for the radio and climate control systems, have a high-gloss black finish.





The cupholders located in the center storage compartment can be concealed by a sliding lid, while the window switches in the doors now have chrome edging. The air conditioning system’s vents have also been redesigned to create additional room.





The new BMW 2 Series comes standard with Sport Line which can be specified with Black with red contrast stitching if desired. Customers can choose between SensaTec, available in Black and Oyster, and leather and all models can now be ordered with Dakota Leather seats in Cognac. Luxury Line is also available with the Luxury Package adding Fineline Stream Wood Trim with Pearl Chrome highlights or Fineline Pure Wood Trim with Pear Chrome highlight. Overall, customers can choose from five different leather offerings, Aluminum interior strips and Fineline wood accents with High-Gloss Black being standard.





The new BMW 2 Series Coupe and BMW 2 Series Convertible are available as 230i and M240i models. The 4-cylinder produces 248 hp while the M Performance model features a 6-cylinder engine that generates 335 hp. The Convertible is also available in extra-sporty BMW M Performance trim.









