2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid launched in the US

Acura is updating the MDX Sport Hybrid with a 2017 version, scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early April with more than 30 additional horsepower and a 45 percent higher EPA city fuel economy rating as compared to the conventionally-powered MDX SH-AWD.





With a price starting at $51,9601, a premium of only $1,500 over the conventional MDX SH-AWD, the MDX Sport Hybrid uses Acura's three-motor Sport Hybrid Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, a technology first offered in the RLX Sport Hybrid and more recently, the NSX supercar.





Unique elements of the MDX Sport Hybrid's design and engineering versus its non-hybrid counterpart include the Sport Hybrid SH-AWD powertrain with three electric motors and 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT), an advanced Electro Servo braking system, new and model-exclusive Active Damper technology, and an expanded-range Integrated Dynamics System with four distinct modes, including new SPORT+ mode.





The MDX Sport Hybrid's Integrated Dynamics System has nine different dynamic systems within the vehicle, including its electric motors, throttle, steering, transmission and Active Dampers, to provide the driver with an expanded range of selectable performance characteristics to suit their varied driving needs and desires.





The MDX Sport Hybrid is offered in two grades: the MDX with Technology Package and the MDX with Advance Package. Both grades have exclusive interior trim, stainless steel sport pedals and feature wood interior accents. Wood trim accents are only available with the Advance Package for the other two MDX variants. The MDX Sport Hybrid with Technology Package includes versatile seating for seven passengers, while the Advance Package features a 6-passenger interior with second-row captain's chairs and large second-row center console in place of a three-person bench seat.









Tags: acura, acura mdx sport hybrid, acura mdx, 2017 acura mdx sport hybrid

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles