2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma recalled in US

A healthy manufacturer is keeping a strict eye on its production and quality. Toyota is renowned for its cars endurance and timeless operation. But there are situations when even Toyota has to do a recall.





This time is conducting a safety recall of certain 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 32,000 vehicles are involved.

The V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating. This could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction. If this occurs, the vehicle may display a Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL), run roughly, misfire, or in some instances, stall. A stalling condition while driving at higher speeds may increase the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the crank position sensors with new ones of an improved design at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in mid-July.





Tags: toyota, toyota tacoma, toyota recall, 2016 toyota tcoma recall, 2017 toyota tacoma recall

Posted in Toyota, Various News