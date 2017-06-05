2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma recalled in US
5 June 2017 18:15:32
A healthy manufacturer is keeping a strict eye on its production and quality. Toyota is renowned for its cars endurance and timeless operation. But there are situations when even Toyota has to do a recall.
This time is conducting a safety recall of certain 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 32,000 vehicles are involved.
The V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating. This could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction. If this occurs, the vehicle may display a Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL), run roughly, misfire, or in some instances, stall. A stalling condition while driving at higher speeds may increase the risk of a crash.
For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the crank position sensors with new ones of an improved design at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in mid-July.
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Volkswagen launched a Trailer Assist system on the Tiguan. But this system should be more useful on larger trucks that can tow big things. Ford understood ...
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
