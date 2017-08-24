Home » News » Jaguar » 1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach

1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach

24 August 2017 17:21:53

Some say that the XK is one of the rarest and most expensive Jaguar's ever created. But this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance showed us a fantastic Jaguar, that might be the most rare one: 1954 XK120 SE by Pininfarina.

The car was well received by the crowd of collectors and aficionados gathered at the event and finished second in class O-2 Postwar Closed. 

This XK120 features unique bodywork by famed Italian coachbuilder and design house Pininfarina. It was first delivered to a Mr Max Hoffman in 1954, who was an Austrian-born, New York-based importer of luxury European automobiles into the United States during the 1950s.
1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach
1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach Photos

He was a petrol-head who inspired the production and refinement of several vehicles from the main manufacturers, which earned him entry into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2003. It is believed that Hoffman inspired Pininfarina to reinterpret the shapes of the XK and then unveiled it at the 1955 Geneva Motor Show.

After the unveiling in Geneva, the XK appeared at the Autocar Show later in April that year and Australian magazine Modern Motor reported that it was due to be exhibited at the Turin Motor Show in 1956, but never arrived due to the owner wanting to take delivery of it.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, New Vehicles

1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach Photos (1 photos)
  • 1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen T-Roc officially unveiled

    Volkswagen T-Roc officially unveiled

  2. Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever

    Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever

  3. Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition launched in US

    Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition launched in US

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production

    Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production

  6. Bugatti Chiron reaches its first US client

    Bugatti Chiron reaches its first US client

  7. 1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach

    1954 Jaguar XK 120 by Pininfarina makes public appearance at Pebble Beach

Related Specs

  1. 1948 Jaguar XK120

    Engine: Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 264.38 nm / 195 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm

  2. 1951 Jaguar XK120C C-Type

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

  3. 1952 Jaguar XK120 Ghia Supersonic Coupe

    Engine: Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 264.38 nm / 195 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm

  4. 1951 Jaguar XK120 Martial Oblin Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5200 rpmN/A

  5. 1954 Jaguar XK140

    Engine: XK Inline-6, Power: 141.7 kw / 190 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiledVauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com