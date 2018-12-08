15 years of Volkswagen DSG transmissions

I'm pretty sure that you have a friend who has a friend that managed to drive a Volkswagen equipped with a DSG transmission. And all he told you was that the gearbox is very good.





Exactly 15 years ago, Volkswagen introduced the first dual clutch gearbox (DSG) for large-scale production. Automatic transmission for the modern age. More economical and sporty than any automatic gearbox before, the DSG changed the way gears are shifted, particularly in the compact class, and thus driving itself.





Gears were almost always shifted manually before the DSG came along in 2003 and shifted gears faster than any driver could manage manually. To date, more than 26 million drivers of a Volkswagen and the Group models have opted for a dual clutch gearbox.





Depending on the model, engine and type of drive, today Volkswagen offers various 6-speed and 7-speed DSGs. They are currently designed for torques up to 250 Nm (type “DQ200-7”), 400 Nm (”DQ260-6” and “DQ400-6”), 420 Nm (”DQ381-7”) and 550 Nm (”DQ500-7”). In addition, there is a 6-speed hybrid DSG (“DQ400E-6”, up to 400 Nm) as a module with integrated electric motor for plug-in hybrid models such as the Golf GTE1) and Passat GTE2).

