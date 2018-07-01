Home » News » Nissan » 148 Nissan Leaf batteries were used to power this stadium

148 Nissan Leaf batteries were used to power this stadium

1 July 2018 15:26:52

Nissan has presented one of its latest and continental Europe's largest energy storage system with electric car batteries at the ohan Cruijff Arena stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 2.8 MWh/3 MW ESS batteries were installed with some help from Eaton, BAM, The Mobility House. Also, the project was supported by the Amsterdam Climate and Energy Fund (AKEF) and Interreg.

148 Nissan Leaf batteries were used to power this stadium
According to Nissan, the energy storage system weses new and used Leaf batteries. The Japanese car manufacturer told that the instalation has 63 used batteries and 85 new units. 

The main purpose of this system is to make electricity system more reliable and efficient. The ESS complements the solar energy system with 4,200 panels on the roof of the arena.

