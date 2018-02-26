100 million USD to develop a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio

Volkswagen T-Roc seems to be a new pilon in the German car manufacturer's strategy. Brand officials have announced plans for a cabriolet version of the T-Roc which will enter production in 2020.





According to the same report, the German car manufacturer will invest about 100 million USD to bring the T-Roc Cabrio to production.





“Volkswagen is evolving into an SUV brand. The T-Roc is already setting new standards in the compact SUV segment. With the cabriolet based on the T-Roc, we will be adding a highly emotional model to the range”, said Volkwagen CEO Dr. Gerbert Diess.





With the new cabriolet based on the T-Roc, Volkswagen is bringing this body style into the currently particularly strong growing SUV segment. The new T-Roc Cabrio will be assambled at Osnabrück plant.





