10.000 cars produced by McLaren
15 December 2016 09:04:57
McLaren has built its 10,000th car. The anniversary car is a 570S finished in Ceramic Gray - from the McLaren Special Operations ‘Defined’ color chart - that will be retained for the company’s heritage fleet.
“The production of the 10,000th McLaren is a significant milestone in the short history of the company. The fact that it took us 42 months to build our 5,000th car and just 22 months to build the next 5,000 speaks volumes about the pace of development of the company. Much of that development is thanks to the introduction of the Sports Series family of cars and it’s therefore fitting that the 10,000th car is a McLaren 570S”, said McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt.
The first car produced in the futuristic McLaren Production Center rolled off 14 months after ground had been broken at the site. Four years after that, McLaren added a second production shit to meet demand for the Sport Series models.
1994 McLaren F1Engine: BMW S70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 649.4 nm / 479.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1997 McLaren F1 GTEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 467.6 kw / 627.1 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 650.79 nm / 480.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1993 McLaren F1 GTREngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 474.3 kw / 636.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714.52 nm / 527.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1995 McLaren F1 LMEngine: BMW 70/2 60 Degree V12, Power: 498.1 kw / 668.0 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 705.0 nm / 520.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2001 McLaren MP4-16Engine: 72 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, Mercedes-Benz F0 110K V10, Power: 604.0 kw / 810.0 bhpN/A
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
